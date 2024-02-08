Advertisement

Lavanya Tripathi is set to return to the digital platform with the upcoming web series Miss Perfect. On Thursday, the makers of the film dropped its first teaser. The show promises a hilarious blend of quirky characters, dramatic situations, and a whole lot of chaos, all confined within the walls of a residential building.

Miss Perfect draws inspiration from popular sitcoms

The teaser hints at Miss Perfect taking inspiration from popular sitcoms, particularly those that thrive on amusing conflicts and dramatic scenarios within shared living spaces. Think Friends meets Only Murders in the Building, with a dash of OCD thrown in for good measure.

At the heart of the story is Lavanya Tripathi's "Miss Perfect", aptly named for her obsessive need for order and cleanliness. A misplaced picture frame or a crumpled chip packet are enough to send her into a tizzy. With the entry of Abijeet Duddala, a self-proclaimed "perfect chef", you have a recipe for clashing personalities.

However, as the teaser suggests, navigating an imperfect world with such a rigid adherence to perfection is no easy feat. Miss Perfect finds herself constantly at odds with her neighbours, creating ample opportunities for comic clashes. While the teaser promises plenty of laughs, it also hints at a deeper exploration of the struggles of living with OCD.

Miss Perfect poster hints at a story about corporate life

Aside from Lavanya, the first look featured actors Abijeet (Life is Beautiful, Modern Love Hyderabad) and Abhignya Vuthaluru (Men Too, HER). The three are dressed professionally and have perplexed looks on their faces. It is said that Lavanya is portraying the CEO of a software company. In the series, Abijeet will portray Lavanya's romantic interest.

(Poster of Miss Perfect | Image: Lavanya Tripathi/X)

Lavanya has already finished filming her scenes and dubbing the same parts for Miss Perfect before her wedding. The show is currently in post-production, and the release date has not been revealed yet.