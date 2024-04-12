×

Updated April 11th, 2024 at 17:50 IST

Netizens Point Out Errors In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi Trailer - Did You Notice Them Too?

Amid the appreciation pouring in on the internet, eagle-eyed fans spotted certain mistakes in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi trailer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Heeramandi
Heeramandi | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Heeramandi trailer took the internet by storm when it dropped on April 9. Movie buffs lauded the grand set pieces and praised the stellar star cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Richa Chaddha, among others. Amid the appreciation pouring in on the internet, eagle-eyed fans spotted certain mistakes in the trailer.

What errors did fans notice in the trailer?

While watching the trailer, a Reddit user noticed a microphone wire, sticking out from Aditi Rao Hydari's costume in one of the scenes with Fardeen Khan. Soon after the user dropped the post, netizens flooded the comments section with their opinion. A section of the internet claimed, "Maybe that’s the plot? She’s recording him to later leak his ill intentions."

(A screengrab from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

Meanwhile, another user noticed that Fardeen's reflection in the mirror was very different from how the actor looked.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is known for his eye for detailing in a scene. This is why, fans are perplexed as to how the auteur overlooked such glaring errors.

Check out the screengrab of the scene below:

(A screengrab from the trailer | Image: YouTube)

SLB has a solid vision of what he wants to create: Sonakshi Sinha

Earlier, in an interview with a portal, Sonakshi too spoke about SLB's eye for detailing. She shared that from the tablecloth to the curtains to the teacup and spoon, SLB made sure that everything was perfect on the Heeramandi sets. "He has such a solid vision of what he wants to create that he does not want to stray even a bit away from it and that is fair. He’s done this kind of work for so many years to demand that dedication from everyone,” she added.

Heeramandi marks Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut on OTT. Heeramandi is set in the 1940s. The series is set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence from the British Raj. It is about the lives of courtesans living in Heera Mandi in Lahore. It will release on Netflix on May 1.

Published April 11th, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

