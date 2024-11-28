New Web Series Releasing This Weekend: Vikkatakavi, The Trunk, Parachute, Hard North And More

Weekend binge-watch List: This weekend several new web series in various genres will be releasing on streaming giants, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and ZEE5. From mystery-thriller Vikkatakavi and thriller Parachute to K-drama The Trunk, the list is packed with interesting web series to watch over the weekend. Check out the complete list below:

Vikkatakavi

In the 1970s, the people of Amaragiri are devastated by a plague that causes memory loss. A detective, Rama Krishna, arrives to investigate the case. Will he find the cause or fall prey to the curse? The series features Rama Krishna, Naresh Agastya and Lakshmi, in the lead roles. The series started streaming today, November 28.

Loading...

Where to watch: ZEE5

Parachute

Tamil-language drama thriller features Shakthi Rithvik, Iyal, Krishna, Kani Thiru, Shaam, Kishore, Kaali Venkat, VTV Ganesh and Bava Chelladurai and Sharanya Ramachandran. The series focuses on two children Varun (Shakthi Rithvik) and Rudhra (Iyal), how they live after they flee from home and their parents' struggle to find them. It will start streaming on November 29.

Loading...

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

The Trunk

A secret marriage service is uncovered when a trunk washes up on the shore, revealing the strange marriage between a couple in the thick of it all. The Korean drama features Seo Hyun-jin, Gong Yoo, and Jung Yun-ha in the lead roles. It will stream on November 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega

Reporters Nikki and Ashu are at loggerheads trying to become the next prime-time news anchor. Their competition takes a hilarious turn when a sting operation leads to an accidental marriage. Starring Rishab Chadha and Abigail Pande, the series is set to release on November 29.

Loading...

Where to watch: ZEE5

The Later Daters

Six golden singles learn the new rules of modern romance as they set out to find love and rediscover themselves in this heartfelt reality series. It will stream on November 29.

Where to watch: Netflix

Hard North

A group of young Canadians embark on a challenging four-season mission, to build a life in the vast and unforgiving Canadian wilderness; aspiring homesteaders face the harsh realities of living off the land. The series features Billy Rioux, Matty Clarke, Margot Bossus, Emily Veilleux and Gilbert Chookomoolin. The series will release on November 29.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Senna

Fascinated by cars since childhood, Brazilian racer Ayrton Senna became a sports legend — until tragedy struck, changing Formula 1 forever. Starring: Gabriel Leone, Kaya Scodelario, and Matt Mella, the series will release on November 29.

Loading...