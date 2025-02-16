OTT Releases This Week: New Web Series To Look Forward To - Reacher 3, Suits LA, Daredevil Born Again And More

New OTT Releases: The coming week will see the return of the much-loved web series like Reacher and Marvel's Daredevil with new seasons. For a long time, fans have been waiting for this and more and the coming week promises to bring entertainment to your screens. Here's a list of web series releasing in the coming week, so you can mark your binging calendar.

Reacher season 3

Reacher will return to hunt down criminals in the new season of the action-packed show. In the new chapter, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) travels to Maine in search of a deadly foe from his past and ends up entangled with rogue DEA agents, dangerous killers, and a mysterious family business. The new season will premiere on February 20.

Alan Ritchson in a still from Reacher season 3

Where to watch: Prime Video

Suits LA

Suits LA is a spin-off of the popular legal drama show Suits set in Los Angeles. The cast includes Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis. Suits LA is scheduled to premiere on February 23 and will surely impress those who have seen the OG series starring Gabriel Macht and Patrick Adams.

Stephen Amell in Suits LA

Where to watch: Peacock

Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil Born Again is a revival and continuation of Daredevil (2015–2018). It is the fourth season of the show and the first two episodes will air on March 4 with Chalie Cox set to return as the titular character Matt Murdoch.

Carlie Cox as Daredevil

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Zero Day

Robert De Niro, Jesse Plemons and Lizzy Caplan star in the upcoming limited series Zero Day. The logline of the show reads, "After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the US, former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit."

A still from Zero Day

Where to watch: Netflix

Win Or Lose

Win Or Lose is an animated series all set to stream from February 19. The series revolves around a co-ed softball team at middle school named the Pickles in the week leading up to their big championship game, with each episode showing the perspective of each member in the same events, each reflected in a unique visual style.

A still from Win Or Lose | iamge: IMDb