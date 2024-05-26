Advertisement

Panchayat is all set to return with its third season. The show stars Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar and Sanvikaa. The show became an instant hit with the viewers when it premiered in 2020 and its second season also garnered overwhelming response upon its 2022 premiere. Now all eyes are on the new episodes, all set to drop on May 28.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Durgesh who essays the role of Banrakas, revealed that is quirky character is inspired by a person he knows in real life.

Banrakas in Panchayat | Image: IMDb

Durgesh on modelling his Panchayat character on real life person

Banrakas has become one of the most memorable characters in the show due to his cunning ways and his resistance to the characters of Pradhan-pati (played by Raghubir Yadav) and Abhishek (played by Jitendra Kumar).

Panchayat poster | Image: IMDb

When asked if he did method acting for his part, the actor said that he drew inspiration for his character in Panchayat from someone he knows personally. "There’s a person named Balakan Chaudhary in my village, he is a Banrakas in the true sense. I borrowed some of his mannerisms and fused them with what was given in the script in terms of the pitching of the character, and I made Banrakas in the show with flesh and blood," Durgesh told IANS.

Panchayat to return with more seasons

Ahead of season 3 premiere, Panchayat director Deepak Kumar Mishra shared there are at least two more seasons in the pipeline.

"We have started writing season four. For us, generally there's no break between two seasons. The third season is over and we have written three to four episodes of the show. So far, we have thought about making season four and five. For season four, we have a clear idea, and there is a broader idea for season five," Mishra told news agency PTI.