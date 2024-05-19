Advertisement

Jitendra Kumar is gearing up for the release of the third season of his show Panchayat. The much-anticipated sequel of the political satire drama will release on May 28. Ahead of the release, the actor has said that becoming a household name was never on his wishlist.

Jitendra Kumar on the success of Panchayat

Ahead of the third instalment of the web series, Jitendra Kumar has shared that he did not ever desire to get the kind of success he has got from Panchayat. The actor, an IIT graduate, feels grateful that life has been kind to him and that his hard work has paid off. Having grown up in a simple village life, the actor experienced the chaos of the world of films when he got into acting after graduating from IIT.

Jitendra, who plays the role of Abhishek, told IANS: “I have always lived a simple village life. There is always chaos during the shoot of any project. I find the village life very peaceful. Whenever I return from the shoot, I miss the simplicity and feel nostalgic. I enjoy Phulera (the fictional village in 'Panchayat') a lot for this.”

Jitendra Kumar on becoming a household name

Jitendra Kumar has become a household name after starring in several web series, especially with Panchayat. Addressing the same, the actor told the publication, “A lot of opportunities come to me and I get a chance to be part of good films. Of course, becoming a household name is exciting but I never aimed for it and finally, it's happening which is good for my work.”

He also expressed gratitude for the success of Panchayat. He said, “Finally, I got a chance to play this kind of role and I feel very blessed to get this opportunity. The response brought a lot of opportunities as well and the web series has also played an important part in my life.” Apart from Kumar, the series also stars Neena, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. The series is created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar. Panchayat 3 will stream from May 28 on Prime Video.