Criminal Justice, starring Pankaj Tripathi has been renewed for its 4th season. The new installment will mark the return of the lead actor as the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra. The show started with its first season in 2018 and was adapted from the 2008 British television series of the same name. The second season, titled Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors came out in 2020, followed by the third chapter, titled Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach, in 2022.

Pankaj Tripathi reacts to Criminal Justice renewal

In a statement, the actor said the new chapter will delve further into the life of Mishra and his ability to front complex cases with such ease and permanence. "In the hall of fame of on-screen lawyers, I feel that Madhav Mishra has earned his place with Criminal Justice. I could not believe how much Madhav's character in the series resembled me. Every victory felt like my own and every defeat felt like a personal loss.”

"I’m excited to announce the new season on Disney+ Hotstar and I hope the audiences continue to shower love on this season like they have done previously," Tripathi said.

Criminal Justice is produced by Applause Entertainment. Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, said the show brings a case that challenges the complex moral dilemmas and the new season will push the boundaries even further. "Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra has risen as a cult character and as we announce season four of 'Criminal Justice' on Disney+ Hotstar, we intend to take it up a notch higher," he said.

Pankaj Tripathi's work front

For those who don't know, Pankaj Tripathi last appeared in Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Karisma Kapoor are among the film's star-studded cast members. The next show starring him is Mirzapur 3. The date of release is still unknown.