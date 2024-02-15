Advertisement

Poacher trailer was unveiled by the makers today, February 15. The series is presented by Alia Bhatt and will debut on February 23 on Amazon Prime Video. The eight-episode crime drama features an ensemble cast including Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles

Poacher trailer shows the hard-hitting reality of the jungle

The Poacher trailer provides a glimpse into the heartbreaking reality of the merciless and incessant killing of elephants. It follows a diverse group of wildlife custodians comprising forest crime fighters, police personnel, and good Samaritans, in their relentless quest to expose the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. But will the silent victims of these criminal acts – the helpless elephants – receive the justice they truly deserve?

This question resonates deeply within the core of this thought-provoking crime series. Based on true events, Poacher skillfully sheds light on the consequences of human actions driven by personal gain and greed, thereby emphasizing the potential risks and endangering these species.





Alia Bhatt says being a part of Poacher is a source of ‘pride’ for her



Alia Bhatt attended the trailer launch event of the drama series on February 15 in Mumbai. The actress shared, “Being a part of this project is such a source of pride for me and our entire team at Eternal. Poacher is a clarion call to address the grave and heartbreaking issue of animal poaching and illegal wildlife trade. I hope that Richie’s powerful storytelling compels everyone to champion the urgent need for wildlife preservation and encourages us to embrace co-existence with all living beings. I am so happy to have found partners in QC Entertainment and Prime Video to bring this narrative to the world.”



What is Poacher web series about?

Created, written, and directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Richie Mehta, the upcoming series Poacher features Nimisha Sajayan, Roshan Mathew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles. Poacher is produced by QC Entertainment, the Oscar-winning production and finance company that has brought feature film hits such as Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman. Actor, Producer, Entrepreneur, Alia Bhatt is Executive Producer of the series. An eight-part crime drama based on true events; Poacher uncovers the largest ivory poaching ring in Indian history. The latest addition to the Prime membership, the crime series unfolds primarily in Malayalam, Hindi and English, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on february 23.