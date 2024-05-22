Advertisement

Raisinghani vs Raisinghani features Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in the lead roles. The legal drama marks the actor’s second outing together after their hit TV show Dil Mil Gayye (2007). The actor’s new Instagram post has suggested that the show will go off-air soon.

Karan Wahi clarifies that Raisinghani vs Raisinghani will be renewed for another season

On May 21, Karan Wahi took to his Instagram account to share a photo from his Vanity Van on the sets of Raisinghani vs Raisinghani. Along with the mirror selfie, the actor wrote in the caption, “Adios. This has been my safe place for the last 7 months on #raisinghanivsraisinghani. As I say goodbye to my safe place at work and hope #apaphirmilange.” Karan’s post began the speculations that the legal drama is coming to an end after a three-month-long run.

A screengrab of Karan Wahi's post | Image: Karan Wahi/Instagram

However, soon after, the actor put up another story on Instagram. He clarified that the show is not ending, but has been renewed for yet another season. He also asserted that the episodes for the current season have been shot and will return for another season soon. He wrote, “The Show isn't Ending Guys Shoot for the Season is about to finish Lots & Lots of episodes to come Enjoy It (sic).” In a follow-up story, the actor shared another mirror selfie from the vanity van and wrote in the caption, “One last time for the season.”

What is Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani about?

Jennifer Winget and Karan Wahi reunited on screen after 14 years for the legal drama Raisinghani Vs Raisinghani. The storyline of this show revolves around the life of a young law professional Anushka portrayed by Jennifer. Anushka is a sharp-witted lawyer carving her niche in her father's law firm and stands firm with her ethical principles with each case she takes on. On the other side of the legal battleground is Virat, played by Karan who is a suave and driven lawyer believed to be the rightful heir to the firm. Their professional collaboration teamed with their elaborate past forms the plot of the show.

This web show has been bankrolled by Smruti Shinde and Harvindar Arora. It streams on Sony Liv.