Richa Chadha is basking in the success of her recent outing Heeramandi. The actress essayed the role of a courtesan in the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-backed series which also features Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Sehgal, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Sheikh. While the series has been getting overwhelmingly positive responses, the performance of Sharmin Sehgal has invited flak online. Several netizens have trolled the actress for her nonchalant performance. Now, Richa has reacted to the same.

I think truthfully, it is the audience's right: Richa Chadha

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Richa Chadha opened up about the backlash received by her co-star Sharmin Sehgal. Sharmin essayed the role of Alamzeb daughter of Malika Jaan (Manisha Koirala) in the period drama. Her performance in the series has triggered a meme fest on social media with the audience targeting her for not being upto the mark.

A file photo of Richa Chadha | Image: Instagram

Speaking about the same Richa said, "I think truthfully, it is the audience's right. It's the audience's prerogative that you like the show, you dislike the show. You like a performance, you dislike a performance.” However, the mom-to-be admitted that the social media trolling is incessant. She added, “But what happens today, I think in the era of social media, when people start trolling, making memes, doing all that, that's a bit hurtful, I think, for anyone. We must never be unkind because it can happen to you tomorrow. And everyone is a human being.”

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to polarising views on Heeramandi

In a conversation with PTI, talking about the varied reactions of viewers and critics to Heeramandi, Sonakshi said, “Everybody's entitled to their opinion and you can't please everyone. I got to learn that early in my career there will always be someone who will have a different taste. So, that's fine, you can’t hold that against anyone. We are very happy to focus on the positives. On Instagram, it’s all about Heeramandi, the girls are imitating fashion, makeup, jewellery and making reels on the songs."

A poster of Heeramandi | Image: IMDb

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The show is now streaming on Netflix.