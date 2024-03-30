×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

Ritesh Sidhwani Drops Hint About Return Of Divyenndu’s Munna Tripathi In Mirzapur Season 3

While some scene from the new season of Mirzapur were revealed recently, producer Ritesh Sidhwani also hinted at the return of a beloved character.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Divyenndu in Mirzapur
Divyenndu in Mirzapur | Image:Prime Video
The much-awaited installment of the Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur 3 will make its OTT debut sometime later this year. Season 2 of the crime drama released in October 2020 and since then, the premiere of the next installment has kept fans excited. While only some scenes from the new season were revealed as part of Prime Video's slate, producer Ritesh Sidhwani has hinted at the return of a beloved character. 

Divyenndu to reprise Munna Tripathi’s role in Mirzapur 3

Ritesh Sidhwani was questioned about the likelihood of seeing Divyenndu's character Munna Tripathi in Mirzapur Season 3 at the Film Companion Front Row. It looked like a faraway fantasy at first after the character's death in the previous season but Sidhwani's response excited fans.

 

Mirzapur 2 actor Divyenndu aka Munna Bhaiya says farmers' stir makes his next film important – India TV

 

The producer said, “Unfortunately, Munna Tripathi can't come back into the series the way it is. But maybe something is interesting for which you will have to wait, but there is something where Munna will enter back into audiences' lives.”

What more do we know about Mirzapur 3?

The cast of Mirzapur 3 features familiar faces including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Harshita Gaur, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Sheeba Chadha, and Rajesh Tailang. The series revolves around the dominant figure of Mirzapur, Akhandanand Tripathi, alias Kaleen Bhaiya, a millionaire carpet exporter and mafia don in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh.

In the first season, the primary cast included Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda. The second season retained most of the core cast from the first, except Massey and Pilgaonkar. New faces introduced included Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Lilliput, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Anangsha Biswas, and Neha Sargam.

 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 12:53 IST

