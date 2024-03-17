Advertisement

Varun Dhawan recently sparked excitement among fans during a special appearance on Amazon Prime Video's Instagram channel. In a video teaser, Dhawan cryptically hinted at an upcoming announcement, intriguingly referring to himself as Prime Bae and dropping tempting hints about an undisclosed project.

What does the new Prime announcement tease?

In the clip, Dhawan can be seen reading from a script, coyly suggesting an upcoming event scheduled for March 19. He can be captured teasing the possibility of revealing details about an eagerly anticipated project, which sources suggest is Raj & DK's highly anticipated series, Citadel India.

Adding to the intrigue, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhawan's co-star in Citadel India, left a confirming comment on the video, fueling speculation about the project's sooner-than-possible reveal. With a simple yet telling red heart emoji, Prabhu expressed her excitement and added, “Cannot wait to.”

What more do we know about Citadel India?

Citadel India, a Hindi adaptation of the original web series, features Dhawan and Prabhu in leading roles under the direction of acclaimed filmmakers Raj & DK. Originally starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden in its American and original version, Citadel has already garnered significant attention previously and fans cannot wait for the Hindi version's release.

The anticipated announcement slated for March 19 is set to unveil Amazon Prime Video's ambitious lineup for 2024. Tentatively titled "Prime Video Presents: The Next Chapter of the India Story," the event is expected to reveal an array of exciting projects, including Aryan Khan's debut web series, Stardom, and Shonali Bose's drama series, Notorious Girls, featuring Nandita Das and Revathi.

Additionally, the event is set to showcase Dharmatic Entertainment's Call Me Bae starring Ananya Panday, Raj and DK's Gulkanda Tales starring Pankaj Tripathi and Kunal Kemmu, as well as highly anticipated sequels such as Chhorii 2 starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and the third season of fan-favourites like Mirzapur, The Family Man and Panchayat. Moreover, fans can also expect news on the eagerly awaited Paatal Lok season 2.