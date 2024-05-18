Advertisement

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is basking in the success of his debut series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The series based on the life of courtesans has been receiving wide critical and commercial acclaim. Amid the appreciation, the show also drew criticism over its historical inaccuracy as the Heeramandi in the series was portrayed entirely differently from the real location. Addressing the concern, the filmmaker said his cinema has always carried his dramatic touches.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali defends Heeramandi’s portrayal

In a conversation with Galatta Plus, Bhansali explained that his films have always been about grandeur rather than accurate depictions. He said, “My cinema will always have that dramatic touch and that larger-than-life approach, which is not subtle, which is not delicate, but it is heartfelt.

The Padmavat director added that his goal was to take audiences to a period era, rather than depicting historical accuracy. ‘I am responsible for giving my audience an experience, and I will give them the fullest of mine. I’m not here to make money, I’m here to make a film. I’m here to make an experience for you,” concluded Bhansali.

What is Heeramandi about?

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is based on the concept by Moin Beg.

It featured an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal. Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Fardeen Khan, Farida Jalal, Jason Shah and Mark Bennington also play crucial roles in the series.