Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali talked about his directorial web series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and called it his "biggest" project. The director, who is known for his magnum opus feature film projects, is venturing for the first time into the OTT space. The web series is headlined by an ensemble cast of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his OTT debut

As per ANI, SLB recently talked about his foray into the digital space. The filmmaker said, "I've made big films, I enjoy making those big-scale films, and it comes naturally to me. But while shifting to digital, I've taken it up a notch. 'Heeramandi' is my biggest project; I wanted to make it really special, and I have surprised myself with this one."

Bhansali added, "This is not just a series; it's a world, and I am eager for audiences worldwide to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of Heeramandi on Netflix.

What do we know about Heeramandi so far?

Heeramandi is set amid multiple power struggles in Heeramandi, Lahore (now part of Pakistan), and more generally in undivided, pre-independence India, where anti-colonial freedom movements were emerging.

Heeramandi has been Bhansali's one of the most important projects. Talking about it, Bhansali earlier said, "This is an epic, first-of-its-kind series based on the courtesans of Lahore. It is an ambitious, grand, and all-encompassing series; therefore I am nervous yet excited about making it. I am looking forward to my partnership with Netflix and bringing Heeramandi to audiences all over the world."

The makers described the show as "a mix of love, betrayal, succession, and politics in the kothas (house of courtesans)."