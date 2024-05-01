Advertisement

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, made its digital debut on Netflix on May 1. The eight-episode series is billed as the biggest web show and is rumoured to be the most one of the most expensive web shows produced in India. Judging by the extravagant sets created by SLB and the ensemble cast of multiple actors, it promises to be a visual treat. Here’s what each actor earned for their role in Heeramandi. Surprisingly, the filmmaker charged more than the entire cast of the show.

Heeramandi cast salary

As per a DNA report, Sonakshi Sinha came out on top of the star-studded cast as the highest-paid member. The Dabangg star's pay for playing the role of Fareedan was an incredible Rs 2 crores. Her comeback to the genre of historical dramas under SLB's direction has greatly excited fans.

When we compare her salary to other actors in Heeramandi, Sonakshi is getting 100% or more than them. While Sharmin Sehgal received an approximate payment of Rs. 35 lakhs for her portrayal of Alamzeb, Sanjeeda Sheikh was paid Rs. 40 lakhs for her role as Waheeda. Fardeen Khan received a payment of Rs. 75 lakhs for portraying the role of Wali Mohammed in the show. With their respective salaries of Rs. 1 crore for their parts, Lajjo and Mallikajaan, Richa Chadha and Manisha Koirala are tied for the second-highest paid actresses in the movie.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali charges 30X more than Sonakshi Sinha for Heeramandi

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, a staggering Rs 200 crores was allocated for the production of Heeramandi. Additionally, Bhansali—best known for big-budget movies and hits like Devdas, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and Gangubai Kathiawadi—is said to have charged between Rs 60 to 65 crores.

Billed as an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom, the series explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a dazzling district, through the stories of courtesans and their patrons set against the tumultuous backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s. The series is based on the concept by Moin Beg.