Scam Series got renewed for its third edition on Thursday, May 16. It is titled Scam 2010 - The Subrata Roy Saga and will be based on the life of businessman Subrata Roy. Based on the book, Sahara: The Untold Story by Tamal Bandyopadhyay, the Sony LIV series will be produced by Applause Entertainment, in association with Studio Next and helmed by Hansal Mehta.

More about Scam 2010

Scam 2010 is the dust-to-diamonds story of Roy. In the early 2000s, Roy was caught in a whirlwind of accusations ranging from chit-fund manipulations to fake investors, ultimately leading to his arrest in 2014. With approximately Rs 25,000 crore still lying unclaimed with government authorities, the repercussions of the scam continue to reverberate even today," according to the press release issued by the makers.

The new season is a follow-up to the critically acclaimed first and second parts, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Scam 2003: The Telgi Story.

What to expect from Scam 2010?

Sameer Nair, Managing Director, Applause Entertainment, said the scam series has become a pop cultural phenomenon. "With Scam 2010: The Subrata Roy Saga, we are poised to raise the bar even higher, offering audiences an immersive journey into the life and times of one of the most audacious and ambitious minds in Indian business history,” Nair said.

Danish Khan, SonyLIV, said they are delighted to collaborate with Mehta and Applause Entertainment for the next Scam series. “The series has consistently been the most viewed franchise on Sony LIV and we are confident that the third edition will create newer benchmarks in compelling storytelling,” Khan said. The cast of the upcoming series is yet to be announced.