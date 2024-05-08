Advertisement

Sharad Kelkar joined SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad on Tuesday to promote the upcoming animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood. The actor, who had lent his voice to Prabhas' character in the Hindi version, did the same for the series. While speaking at the press conference, the actor recalled his journey from being a small-town boy who stammered to the voice of Baahubali. He also opened up about his experience dubbing for an animated series.

My life changed after the films were released: Sharad Kelkar

Baahubali released in two parts - first in 2015 and second in 2017. The movie was made in Tamil and Telugu while it was dubbed in Hindi. During the press event, Sharad thanked Rajamouli for making him the voice of Baahubali in Hindi years ago. “I am nervous because I’m sharing the stage with Rajamouli sir for the first time,” he said adding that the films changed his life. He shared that when entered the entertainment industry, he never thought that his voice would receive "so much of love" without starring in the movie.

"From being a boy from a small town who had a stammer to becoming the voice of Baahubali, it has been a journey," he shared.

(A file photo of Sharad Kelkar | Image: Instagram)

I didn’t have Prabhas as a reference this time: Sharad Kelkar

The actor continued when he was called again to dub for Crown of Blood, it felt like a homecoming to him. However, this time he didn't have Prabhas as a reference. It was difficult. But I kept thinking how he would do it, how he would say something, and that helped me dub for it." The actor hopes that the audience likes the animated series.

(A poster of Baahubali | Image: Instagram)

All you need to know about Baahubali: Crown of Blood

The makers describe it as, “A dark chapter in the Mahishmati kingdom’s history that became its greatest challenge and shaped the future of its two prices, Baahubali and Bhallaladeva.” Produced by Graphic India, Arka Mediaworks production, S.S. Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda, Baahubali: Crown of Blood streams on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 17.

