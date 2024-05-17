Advertisement

American network FX and streaming service Hulu are developing two more seasons of the historical drama series Shogun. The Disney-owned network said Thursday that it is teaming with the estate of author James Clavell to extend Shogun for two additional seasons. Based on Clavell’s 1975 novel, Shogun stars Hiroyuki Sanada, Cosmo Jarvis and Anna Sawai in lead roles.

FX announces Shogun’s extension

According to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, a writers' room is being assembled to explore a continuation of Shogun beyond Clavell’s novel. The creative team of the show, including co-creators, exec producers and writers Justin Marks and Rachel Kondo, exec producer Michaela Clavell as well as star and producer Sanada are all involved with the development.

The show, which premiered in February and wrapped the first season in April this year, is set in Japan in the year 1600 at the dawn of a century-defining civil war. Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Sanada) is fighting for his life as his enemies on the Council of Regents unite against him when a mysterious European ship is found marooned in a nearby fishing village.

The team of Shogun

The first season also featured Tadanobu Asano, Takehiro Hira, Tommy Bastow, and Fumi Nikaido in pivotal roles. The series is riding a wave of new TV offerings that embrace Asian culture, including Max’s Ninja Kamui, Warrior and Tokyo Vice, Paramount+'s The Tiger’s Apprentice, and Avatar: The Last Airbender and House of Ninjas, both on Netflix.

The 1975 book Shogun sold millions and 1980 TV miniseries, starring Richard Chamberlain and Toshiro Mifune, was watched by 1 in 3 U.S. households, winning three Emmys and three Golden Globes. Both the series and book triggered a wave of interest in feudal Japan, from kids playing with toy katanas to video games to Tom Cruise starring in The Last Samurai.