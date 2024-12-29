Published 13:51 IST, December 29th 2024
Squid Game 2 Post-Credits Scene Explained: Is Player 456 Dead? What The New Killer Doll Means For Season 3
The season ends with Player 456 aka Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, being held captive by The Officer after he attempts to take over the game and fails.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The new season of Netflix's runaway hit Squid Game has recently premiered amid high expectations. The 7-episode long season has received a lukewarm response from fans but the ending has set up the show for its third and final season. As the season's end credits roll, many may have missed the post-credits scene, which is about 10 seconds long. Here's what it means for the show going ahead.
Is player 456 dead?
Player 456 aka Seong Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is held captive by The Officer after he attempts to take over the security and the game fails. His fate is unknown but it is likely that he will be thrown back in the games. In the end credits scene, however, Player 456 is not shown.
Three players are seen looking up at a hanging version of the robot girl from Red Light, Green Light. One of the players is #100, who is the businessman who is the most in debt. We see another big robot, this time a boy in a little hat, seemingly a counterpart to the girl, as a part of this new game. A literal red light and green light are also shown, though attached to a train crossing indicator. This could be the next game that players have to participate in.
Squid Game maker teases his next project
Squid Game 3 will bring the curtains down on the show. Talking about his next project, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "I’m afraid to talk about it but it’s a feature film taking place 10-20 years in the future. It’s darker than Squid Game. It’s going to be quite cruel, quite sad, but at the same time quite quirky and humorous."
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:51 IST, December 29th 2024