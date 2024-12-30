Squid Game Made South Korean Woman's Life A Living Nightmare, Netflix Corrected Course In Season 2

The second season of Squid Games premiered on December 26 worldwide amid massive anticipation. Fans of the show have been eager to find out how the story progresses in the sequel. However, a little trivia about the show remains lesser known among fans.

The first part of the Squid Games was released in 2021. The South Korean show quickly became a sensation on OTT. However, the life of one particular woman was especially affected following the release of the show. A significant detail in the first episode of the pilot season was misused by social media users, making the life of a South Korean woman complex.

In the first episode, Gi-hun receives a business card with a mysterious eight-digit number on it curious viewers of the show added the South Korean prefix to the contact 010, and it gave them a legit phone number that could be contacted. Unaware of this a woman named Kim Gil-young from Seongju, South Korea began receiving 1000s of calls during all times of the day. Since the show premiered in 90 countries worldwide, the woman used to get contacted throughout the day.

Kim Gil-young details how her life changed after the Squid Games premiere

Speaking to Monday Today in 2021, Kim Gil-young detailed how her life changed following the release of the episode that featured her phone number. She said, “Since the airing of Squid Game, I’ve been receiving texts and calls 24 hours a day, to the point where it’s difficult to live my daily life. This is a number that I’ve been using for more than 10 years, so I’m quite taken aback. There are more than 4,000 numbers that I’ve had to delete from my phone. I get calls out of curiosity day and night without any sense of time, to the point where my phone battery would run out in half a day."



