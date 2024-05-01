Updated May 1st, 2024 at 00:43 IST
SS Rajamouli Announces Baahubali Spin-off Series, Trailer To Be Out Soon
SS Rajamouli is currently prepping for his next, SSMB29 with Mahesh Babu. Amid the same, the director has announced a new project - an Baahubali spinoff.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
SS Rajamouli is revisiting the Baahubali franchise. The director recently announced a spinoff to blockbuster series, complete with an unveiling of the title. The announcement also urged fans of the director and the franchise, to expect a trailer drop soon.
SS Rajamouli announces animated Baahubali series
SS Rajamouli took to his official X handle to officially share news of his next project in the works. Titled Baahubali: Crown of Blood, the look and feel of the animated series, was teased by the director in a short video. Smoke can be seen emerging in the frame giving way to the title. Persistent chants of 'Baahubali' can be heard in the background.
The caption to his post read, "When the people of Mahishmati chant his name, no force in the universe can stop him from returning. Baahubali: Crown of Blood, an animated series trailer, arrives soon!" It is worth noting that Rajamouli has previously too, worked on an animated series - also a Baahubali spinoff. Titled Baahubali: The Lost Legends, the animated series released back in 2017 on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Baahubali: Crown of Blood then, marks the second animated series for the famed Baahubali franchise.
Recapping the Baahubali franchise's mammoth success
The Baahubali franchise is easily one of the most successful set of films to emerge from India, giving the country's cinematic legacy, a global stage. This franchise also single handedly, lifted Prabhas' already rampant status as a star to that of a pan-India appeal. Baahubali: The Beginning, released back in 2015 and went on to do worldwide business to the tune of ₹650 crores, as per a Sacnilk report.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, served as a cherry on the top, becoming one of India's highest grossing films of all time with worldwide business to the tune of ₹1788.06 crores, as per a Sacnlik report. Both films are available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.
