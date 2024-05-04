Steve Martin Teases A 'Star-studded' Cast In Only Murders In The Building Season 4

Only Murders In The Building: It is a comedy-mystery series which follows the story of a trio of strangers, all with a shared interest in true crime podcasts. | Image:IMDb

Steve Martin headlines the popular web series Only Murderers In The Building. The series boasts a star-studded cast including Selena Gomez, Steve Short and Meryl Streep. Ahead of release, Martin teased the season to be the ‘best’ yet.

Ahead of the release of the fourth season of the series, Steve Martin spoke about the show. He teased a ‘star-studded’ cast of the show. The series is a murder thriller that revolves around the residents of an old building that becomes the centre of several murders.

Talking about the series, the actor said, “It's star-studded. And I'm going to say we're about halfway through, and we are really enjoying this season. We think it could be one of our best seasons. Although they're all flawless.” The comedy-mystery series revolves around three residents of a building in New York who share a penchant for a true crime podcast.

A walk through all the seasons of Only Murders In The Building

Only Murders In The Building began with Charles, Oliver, and Mabel as complete strangers who shared a passion for true crime. The group came together to figure out what really happened after a suspicious murder occurred in their apartment complex. They tried to solve the crime using a true crime podcast. Now it appears that the pals' group keeps running into dangerous situations.

Martin and Short received top actor accolades for the murder mystery Hulu series at the 2022 Emmy Awards. The show itself garnered 17 nominations at the event. Interstingly, Gomez was left off the list despite being one of the three leads on the programme. The writers and co-creators of Only Murders in the Building are Steve Martin and John Hoffman. 20th Television, a unit of Disney Television Studios, produces the show.