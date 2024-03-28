×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Streaming On OTT: Inspector Rishi, Hope On The Street & More Web Series To Binge-watch This Weekend

Get ready with a bucket of popcorns as we bring to you a list of new releases that you can binge-watch in the comfort of your home.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Inspector Rishi
The posters of upcoming titles of OTT. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Thursday is here and so is our list of web series that are releasing over the weekend. From Inspector Rishi, The Baxters to Hope On The Street, the digital platform has planned to release shows in various languages and genres. So get ready with a bucket of popcorn to binge-watch these shows in the comfort of your home.


Inspector Rishi

A skeptic crime branch Inspector Rishi Nandhan, assisted by two sub-inspectors Ayyanar and Chitra, investigates a series of bizarre murders in a small mountain village, supposedly committed by a deadly forest spirit called the Vanaratchi. It will start streaming on Prime Video on March 29.

(A still from the trailer of Inspector Rishi | Image: YouTube)
(A still from the trailer of Inspector Rishi | Image: YouTube)

Renegade Nell

A quick-witted and courageous young woman framed for murder unexpectedly becomes the most notorious outlaw in 18th-century England. When a magical spirit called Billy appears, Nell realizes her destiny is bigger than she ever imagined. Written by Sally Wainwright, the series stars Louisa Harland, Joely Richardson and Adrian Lester. It will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on March 29.

American Rust: Broken Justice

An American crime series based on the novel of the same name by Philipp Meyer. It is a compelling family drama that explores the tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised Chief of Police Del Harris in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania. The second season is streaming on Prime Video from today, March 28.

(A still from the series American Rust: Broken Justice | Image: Instagram)
(A still from the series American Rust: Broken Justice | Image: Instagram)


Hope On The Street

It is a docu-series that delves into the life of Jung Ho-Seok, who is popularly known as J-Hope. The upcoming title offers BTS Army an opportunity to know more about their idol's personal life. It is currently streaming on Prime Video since early March 28.

The Baxters

Based on the worldwide best-selling book series by Karen Kingsbury, The Baxters is a riveting family drama that follows Elizabeth and John Baxter and their five adult children. The series stars Roma Downey, Ted McGinley, Ali Cobrin, Masey McClain, Josh Plasse, Cassidy Gifford, Reilly Anspaugh, Emily Peterson and Brandon Hirsch. It premiered today, March 28 on Prime Video.

(A poster of The Baxters | Image: IMDb)
(A poster of The Baxters | Image: IMDb)

The Believers

It is a Thai drama that follows three young and ambitious entrepreneurs who come up with a plan to exploit a loosely regulated donations system after the failure of their business. The cast of the upcoming series includes Pachara Chirathivat, Teeradon Supapunpinyo, and Achiraya Nitibhon. It is currently streaming on Netflix since March 27.

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 10:16 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE:

2 minutes ago
In Big Blow to Congress in Karnataka, 5 MLAs to Quit Party Over Lok Sabah Ticket Fiasco

Karnataka Crisis

3 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Election 2024

4 minutes ago
Pears

Fruits For Weight Loss

5 minutes ago
Islamic State has released a photoset, this time from Pakistan

ISIS' new threat

6 minutes ago
Sunita Kejriwal

Trouble For Kejriwal

8 minutes ago
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Finance

9 minutes ago
Gunshot shot dead

U'khand Gurdwara Firing

10 minutes ago
Skincare Guide For Acne

Skin Care Guide For Acne

10 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal LIVE

11 minutes ago
Family Star

Family Star Trailer Out

12 minutes ago
Florence Pugh

Thunderbolts Set Tour

17 minutes ago
Stock market news

Nifty, Sensex

18 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti's Chooda Ceremony

24 minutes ago
Gautam Adani

Adani Family

24 minutes ago
M Jagadesh Kumar

NET score for PhD

28 minutes ago
Varun Gandhi

Varun's 1st Reaction

28 minutes ago
FTSE Russell bond index

FTSE Russell bond index

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Cricket Australia proposes idea of hosting India-Pakistan Test series

    Sports 14 hours ago

  2. Bengaluru Metro Staff Flashes Private Parts at Woman Passenger

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Ticketless Passengers Capture Reserved Seats On Train's Sleeper Coach

    India News16 hours ago

  4. HC to Hear Tomorrow PIL Seeking Removal of Kejriwal as Delhi CM | LIVE

    India News16 hours ago

  5. Navneet Rana Sitting Independent MP From Amravati Gets BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo