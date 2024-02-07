English
Updated January 27th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

Sydney Sweeney Shares Reveals The ‘Most Disgusting’ Thing That Happened With Her on Euphoria Set

Sydney Sweeney breaks down the famous 'puke scene' from the Zendaya starrer web series Euphoria. The actress shared how the scene was planned and executed.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sydney Sweeney
Sydney Sweeney | Image:AP
  • 2 min read
Sydney Sweeney played a pivotal role in the teenage drama Euphoria. The show is headlined by Zendaya and has already released two seasons. In a new interview, Sydney opened up about a scene in the second season wherein her character had to puke and the lengths she had to go through to recreate that. 

Sydney Sweeney shares that director Sam wanted authenticity in the scene 

Actress Sydney Sweeney, who starred as Cassie Howard on the teen drama series Euphoria, shared that during an episode of the show's second season, her character threw up in a hot tub the crew went to great lengths to make sure the vomiting was more dramatic than usual when it is depicted on screen. 

Speaking on the YouTube series The Hot Ones, she said: "They had to create because Sam (Levinson, director) wanted it to be projectile vomit everywhere whereas a lot of films will just have a cup of mushed-up anything that they have from the craft team and it's just mixed with milk and water. It's the most disgusting thing - you just put it in your mouth and hold it then you puke it up. But Sam didn't want that, he wanted vomit everywhere,” reports Female First UK.

Sydney Sweeney recalls the most ‘disgusting’ thing she experienced

She continued: "They had to get a pump and they had this pipe that they just taped and hid on my body and then they CGI'd it out. It went up my neck and there was a horse bit that I put in my mouth. So, during that scene they're filling my mouth with throw up and I opened my mouth and it just started shooting out. It was the most disgusting thing I've ever experienced.”

The Anyone But You star understood that the pump was needed to achieve the desired effect of the sequence but is still unsure why she had to wear the "huge" mouthpiece as well. She added: "You need the pump, it's a very insane pump too. But the horse bit, the horse bit, I was like 'Why do we need the horse bit?' It was huge.”
(With inputs from IANS) 

Published January 27th, 2024 at 20:54 IST

