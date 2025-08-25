Tamannaah Bhatia, Diana Penty Come Together For Web Series Do You Wanna Partner, Release Date Announced

Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty will soon be seen headlining a new series 'Do You Wanna Partner'.

The series is written by Nandini Gupta, Aarsh Vora and Mithun Gongopadhyay, and created by Mithun Gongopadhayay and Nishant Nayak. It is produced under the banner of Dharmatic Entertainment and produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta and executive produced by Somen Mishra and Archit Kumar, who has also directed the series alongside Collin D'Cunha.

'Do You Wanna Partner' is touted to be a quirky, new-age comedy-drama that follows two spirited best friends--Shikha and Anahita (played by Tamannaah Bhatia and Diana Penty)--on an audacious mission to launch their own alcohol start-up.

Set against the vibrant chaos of urban life, the series captures the duo's journey to carve a niche in the male-dominated world of craft beer. As they defy norms, bend rules, navigate eccentric encounters, and brew their destiny with style, tenacity, and a whole lot of jugaad, Do You Wanna Partner serves up a sharp yet heartwarming portrait of female ambition, as per a press note.



Karan Johar, producer of Do You Wanna Partner, shared, "Do You Wanna Partner is audacious, vibrant and unapologetically fun - a story that captures the grit, heart, and hustle of a new generation of entrepreneurs, especially women making their mark in unconventional industries. It's quirky, emotional, and rooted in the Indian spirit of jugaad. Collaborating with Prime Video continues to be a creatively fulfilling experience for all of us at Dharmatic Entertainment. Together, we've brought audiences bold, contemporary narratives that travel across geographies. We're proud of the colourful, chaotic world we've built, and even prouder of the message it carries. I'm thrilled that this story, born from a very local idea, is now ready to charm audiences across the globe."

Jaaved Jafferi, Nakuul Mehta, Neeraj Kabi, Shweta Tiwari, Sufi Motiwala and Rannvijay Singha are also a part of the show, which is set to be out on Prime Video on September 12. (ANI)

