Advertisement

Tamil actor Prasanna debuted in the Hindi cinema with the web series Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond. The actor shared why he made his Hindi debut with a web show and opened up about the lack of "good offers" in Bollywood. In his career spanning 22 years, the actor has also starred in other regional cinemas such as Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Getting into Bollywood is not an easy thing: Prasanna

During the promotions of his recently released show Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond, the actor interacted with DNA India and candidly opened up about his decision to make his Hindi debut with a web series. When the actor was asked if he was not interested in Hindi movies, Prasana clarified that he wouldn't say that he was not interested. However, getting into Bollywood is not an easy thing even for an actor who has experience working in South cinema. Explaining further, he said, "This is like a bigger horizon, getting to know people, and getting yourself landed with a good offer is very difficult."

(A file photo of Prasanna | Image: Instagram)

The actor calls himself optimistic and shared that he was always happy with whatever he was doing. He started his career in Tamil and went on to work in Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada entertainment industries. The actor never thought he would get an opportunity in other regional cinemas, but "destiny" opened the doors for him, and he accepted it.

Advertisement

(A file photo of Prasanna | Image: Instagram)

Opening up about his Hindi debut, the actor shared that he couldn't have asked for a "better debut" than this show. He is "very content" with what he has and looks forward to the new journey. "God has been kind and gave me Ranneeti as my first Hindi project. I couldn't ask for a better debut than this show. I'm very content with what I got, and looking forward to the new journey," the actor said.

(A still from Ranneeti | Image: JioCinema)

Prasanna plays Indian fighter pilot Abhimanyu in Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Helmed by Santosh Singh, the 9-episodic series stars Jimmy Shergill, Ashish Vidyarthi, Lara Dutta and Ashutosh Rana in the lead roles. In the series, Prasanna plays the role of Indian fighter pilot Abhimanyu, which is based on the real hero, Abhinandan Varthaman. The show is currently streaming on JioCinema.