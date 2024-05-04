Advertisement

Prime Video on May 4 unveiled the trailer of the upcoming 4th season of The Boys. The series that shows the dark side of being a superhero, is set to premiere its latest episodes on June 13. As teased in the first footage from the new installment, the new season will be filled with gore, violence and action.

Antony Starr in a still from The Boys 4 | Image: YouTube screengrab

The Boys 4: Billy Butcher and Homelander's rivalry moves ahead

According to the logline, in season 4, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

Karl Urban in a still from The Boys 4 | Image: YouTube screengrab

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Advertisement

What's new in The Boys?

The trailer also hints that The Boys have found a new virus that can kill supes. In one of the scenes, they can be seeing experimenting it on farm animals that then acquire superpowers. The Boys 4 will also see the crossover with Gen V, the spinoff of The Boys 4. Gen V’s Ryan and Sam will be the joint poster children of countless op-eds about how easy it is to negatively radicalise young American boys towards violence. Expect a thrill ride from the show's upcoming season.