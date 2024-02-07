English
Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

The White Lotus 3 Makers Fire Milos Bikovic Amid Ukraine Controversy, Actor Slams Targeted Campaign

Milos Bikovic was cast in the third season of The White Lotus. However, now it has decided to part ways with the actor after Ukraine criticized his casting.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Milos Bikovic
Milos Bikovic | Image:X
Serbian-Russian actor and film producer Milos Bikovic will no longer be part of the American dark comedy-drama anthology TV series ‘The White Lotus’, reported The Hollywood Reporter. He was cast in the third season of the HBO series. However, now it has decided to part ways with him after Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Bikovic’s casting over the Serbian-born actor’s seeming support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Milos Bikovic issues statement after The White Lotus exit 

In a January 24 social media post, the ministry asked, “HBO, is it all right for you to work with a person who supports genocide and violates international law?” over a video clip of the statement made by Bikovic’s about Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea. Bikovic has worked in Russia for a decade, got an honour from Vladimir Putin in 2018, and will become a Russian citizen in 2021.

 

In a statement of his own, Bikovic said, “I was honoured to be chosen to be a part of White Lotus, a TV series that I hold in high regard and with colleagues whom I deeply respect. However, my participation is not possible due to reasons beyond the realm of art and I will not bow to any narrative that seeks to compromise my integrity. I would like to thank everyone who stood by me. I wish my colleagues great success in creating the next season.”

Bikovic called the events of the last week “a targeted campaign [that] has been unleashed against me, seemingly as an external maneuver to influence decisions that can create a disturbing precedent shadowing the essence of artistic freedom.”

The team of The White Lotus 

Bikovic was part of a cast that includes season one regular Natasha Rothwell, Leslie Bibb, Dom Hetrakul, Jason Isaacs, Parker Posey, Michelle Monaghan, Tayme Thapthimthong, Carrie Coon, Christian Friedel, Morgana O’Reilly, Lek Patravadi, Shalini Peiris, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Aimee Lou Wood. Creator, writer, and director Mike White executive produces the series with David Bernad and Mark Kamine. 

(with inputs of ANI)

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 12:21 IST

