Tom Hiddleston's portrayal of the cunning trickster Loki has become one of the most beloved aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). At the PaleyFest 2024 Loki cast panel on Saturday, Hiddleston, shared his process for embodying the iconic role, including the surprising sources of his inspiration.

Who inspired Tom Hiddleston to essay Loki role?

Tom Hiddleston revealed that he studied memorable performances from classic movies to prepare for his role as Loki in the 2011 film Thor. He looked to Alan Rickman's portrayal of Hans Gruber in Die Hard (1988) and James Mason's performance as Phillip Vandamm in North by Northwest (1959). These characters' traits of control and revenge informed his approach to the god of mischief. "Those are all characters that are about control and revenge," Hiddleston said.

The actor further explained how he found charm in playing a charismatic antagonist. "They seemed to be having such a wonderful time playing these antagonists, I suppose. And that was part of the charm," he said.

Loki’s evolution in the MCU

Loki's story has evolved from his early appearances in Thor and The Avengers to the complex antihero in the series Loki. The show debuted in 2021, and Tom Hiddleston's performance has garnered acclaim for depicting the character's journey across space and time. In season 2 of Loki, which features stars such as Ke Huy Quan, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino, the character undergoes a significant transformation. He becomes a living temporal loom to preserve the different timelines, marking his evolution from a selfish, self-absorbed figure to one willing to sacrifice himself for the greater good.

The show's epic season 2 finale leaves fans wondering about the future of Loki's story. Executive producer and director Aaron Moorhead acknowledged the possibility of continuation, though he indicated that it ultimately depends on Tom Hiddleston's interest. "We love where we ended it," he said. Meanwhile, the show is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

