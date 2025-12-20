Web Series To Look Forward In 2026: Panchayat S5, The Family Man S4, Bridgerton S4 To Euphoria S3

Much-awaited Web Series of 2026: As 2025 draws to a close and excitement builds for a fresh new vibe, we step into 2026 with open arms. This is the perfect time to look at some of the most-awaited web series of 2026. While As Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 clearly ruled this year, shows like Euphoria, Elle, and Off Campus promise to keep audiences hooked in 2026.

Elle

Elle presents a young adult coming-of-age romance drama that captures first love, emotional growth and self-discovery through the eyes of a teenage girl at a pivotal stage of her life. The makers have not announced the official release date yet.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Off Campus

With Off Campus, Prime Video moves its YA storytelling from school corridors to college life. Based on a popular romance series, the show dives into young adulthood, unresolved emotions and changing relationships in a more mature space. The official release date is still awaited.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Panchayat Season 5

The creators have confirmed Panchayat Season 5, and viewers are eager to return to Phulera to follow the next chapter in the lives of Abhishek, Pradhan ji, Vikas and Manju Devi. The season is scheduled to arrive in 2026 on Amazon Prime Video, although the exact release date remains undisclosed. The new season will bring back Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Sanvikaa, Faisal Malik and Chandan Roy.

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Family Man Season 4

Season 3 reunited the much-loved cast, led by Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani, in top form. The addition of Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur raised the intensity further. Anticipation for Season 4 continues to grow, but the creators have not shared the release date yet, leaving viewers waiting for clarity on whether it will arrive in 2026 or 2027.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Heeramandi Season 2

Heeramandi broke viewership records, trended globally for weeks on Netflix and sparked wide discussions around its characters and its portrayal of Lahore’s courtesans. It is no surprise that fans are eagerly awaiting Season 2. The team is expected to begin filming in 2026, once Bhansali completes his current project, Love & War.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Boys Season 5

The fifth and final season of the American satirical superhero series The Boys will conclude the franchise based on the comic books by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. Eric Kripke developed the show for television. The season will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 8, 2026, with the first two episodes, followed by weekly releases until May 20.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Maxton Hall Season 3

After emerging as one of Prime Video’s biggest international breakout hits, Maxton Hall will return for Season 3, once again centring on Ruby and James.

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bridgerton Season 4

Bridgerton remains a global guilty pleasure, especially among Indian audiences who enjoy its blend of Regency drama and modern flair. Netflix has confirmed that Season 4 will release in two parts, with Part 1 arriving on January 29, 2026, and Part 2 following on February 26, 2026.

Where to watch: Netflix

Euphoria Season 3

As it enters its third season, Euphoria continues to explore addiction, mental health and the darker sides of adolescence. Its bold tone and striking visuals have reshaped teen television, making its return one of the most-awaited releases of 2026.