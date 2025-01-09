Weekend Binge-watch List: Black Warrant, Goosebumps The Vanishing, Asura And More Web Series To Stream

Web Series To Release This Weekend: It’s Thursday, and we are here with the complete list of web shows that you can watch tugged in your blanket over the weekend. From Zahan Kapoor’s Black Warrant, and Asura to David Schwimmer’s Goosebumps: The Vanishing, this weekend’s picks have it all. Check out the list below:

Asura

In 1979 Tokyo, four distinct sisters uncover their ageing father's affair, causing their happy facades and bottled-up emotions to slowly unravel. Starring, Rie Miyazawa, Machiko Ono, and Yu Aoi, the movie is currently streaming.

(A poster of Asura | Image: Netflix)

Where to watch: Netflix

On Call

The web series follows a pair of police officers on patrol as they respond to a new radio call, arriving on the scene to resolve incidents. Starring Troian Bellisario, Brandon Larracuente and Eriq La Salle, the show will stream on January 9.

(A poster of On Call | Image: IMDb)

Where to watch: Prime Video

American Primeval

It follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world. The show is currently streaming.

(A still from American Primeval | Image: IMDb)

Where to watch: Netflix

Goosebumps: The Vanishing

The new season of the anthology series follows teenage siblings who discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Starring David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, a former botany professor, the show is slated to stream on January 10.

(A poster of Goosebumps: The Vanishing | Image: Disney)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Black Warrant

Vikramaditya Motwane brings this riveting story about a prison officer who is determined to root out the systemic problems plaguing Delhi’s Tihar Jail. Starring: Zahan Kapoor, Rahul Bhat, and Paramvir Singh Cheema, the show is slated to stream on January 10.

(A poster of Black Warrant | Image: IMDb)

Where to watch: Netflix

Alpha Males Season 3

In the third installment the Alpha Males will discover new antifeminist concepts, like the manosphere and incels. Santi learns that some women tend to avoid commitment, while Raúl deals with Luz's romantic anarchy practised by Luz while he adapts to the religious traditions that have come into his life. Pedro will encounter surprises during the development of his series, and Luis must deal with his parent's divorce, among a handful of other crises. The show is slated to stream on January 10.

Where to watch: Netflix

Nikhoj Season 2

DCP Brinda Basu's daughter's disappearance leads to a web of deception. Journalist Romit Sen complicates the case as Brinda fights for the truth. Starring Swastika Mukherjee and Tota Roy Choudhury, the show is slated to stream on January 10.