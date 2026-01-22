Weekend Binge-watch List: Finding Her Edge, Space Gen Chandrayaan, Kaalipotka, It’s Not Like That And More Web Series On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing this weekend on OTT platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and SonyLIV, among others. From Finding Her Edge and Space Gen Chandrayaan to Kaalipotka, the list includes interesting shows in various genres and languages. So do go through the list if you have no plans for this weekend and binge-watch the shows in the comfort of your home, snuggled in a blanket with a hot cup of coffee.

Finding Her Edge

A Canadian sports teen drama series is adapted from the novel of the same name by Jennifer Iacopelli. Starring Madelyn Keys and Cale Ambrozic in the lead roles, the story follows a former ice skater who returns to the world of ice skating with a new partner. The show is slated to stream from today, January 22.

Where to watch: Netflix

Free Bert

Bert Kreischer tries to fit into Beverly Hills society when his daughters attend an elite private school. Will Beverly Hills accept them? Watch the show, which is starting from today, January 22.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Space Gen: Chandrayaan

It is a science fiction drama series about Indian space engineers facing pressure to redeem themselves following the unexpected outcome of the Chandrayaan 2 lunar mission. Starring Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran and Gopal Datt, the show will stream on January 23.

Advertisement

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Kaalipotka

It is a gritty Bengali action-thriller web series about four women who bond over a husband's death and get entangled in lies, crime, and a police chase. The show features Swastika Mukherjee, Sreema and Shruti Das in lead roles. It will stream on January 23.

Where to watch: ZEE5

It’s Not Like That

It is an upcoming series created by Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson. The show stars Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes in the lead roles. It will stream on January 25.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Memory of a Killer

Inspired by the 2003 Belgian film De Zaak Alzheimer, the upcoming series stars Patrick Dempsey, Michael Imperioli and Richard Harmon in lead roles. The show is set to premiere on January 25, 2026.