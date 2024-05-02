Advertisement

It is the first Thursday of May and we are here with a list of web series that will make its debut over the weekend. From The Broken News Season 2 to The Atypical Family, Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and other digital platforms offer a wide range of experience in various genres.



The Broken News Season 2

Indian news channels Awaaz Bharati News and Josh 24/7 have opposing principles that lead to a fierce rivalry. The dynamic journalists attempt to balance their lives while facing an uncertain future. Starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Sonali Bendre, the series will stream on May 3 on Zee5.

Black Mafia Family Season 3

BMF is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in the history of America. The series will stream on Lionsgate Play on May 3.

Clarkson's Farm Season 3

After the triumphant finale of Season 2, we return to Diddly Squat to find everything in turmoil. The council has shut the restaurant and the weather is ruining the crops. Desperate for new income streams Jeremy enters a world of pig breeding, goat attacks and mushroom mountains. Meanwhile, Kaleb, promoted to farm manager, deals with an unwelcome rival. The funniest, most heartbreaking season yet. It will stream on May 3 on Prime Video.

(A still from Clarkson's Farm Season 3 | Image: Prime Video)

The Atypical Family

It tells the story of Bok Gwi-joo (Jang Ki-yong) and his family with superpowers abilities losing their abilities due to chronic disease however their lives change after intertwined with Do Da-hae (Chun Woo-hee). It will premiere on May 4 on Netflix.

(A still from The Atypical Family | Image: Instagram)

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody's in LA

John Mulaney, a comedian, explores Los Angeles during a week when many comedians are in town, captured in six live shows. It will stream on Netflix on May 3