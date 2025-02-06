Weekend Binge-watch List: The Greatest Rivalry Ind vs Pak, Newtopia, Apple Cider Vinegar And More New Web Series

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series scheduled to start streaming today, while others are over the weekend. This weekend, Netflix, Prime Video, SonyLiv and other streaming giants have lined up shows in various genres. From Apple Cider Vinegar and The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan to Newtopia, the list will pique your interest.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Two young women advocate for wellness remedies to cure deadly illnesses, unravelling their lives as they unknowingly — and knowingly — mislead the world. Starring Kaitlyn Dever, Alycia Debnam-Carey and Aisha Dee, the series will start streaming today, February 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Åre Murders

A Stockholm detective under internal investigation heads to a ski resort to unwind until a young girl's disappearance compels her back to work. The series will start streaming today, February 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Cassandra

A family moves into a vintage smart home and discovers that it's under the control of a virtual assistant — who will stop at nothing to keep them there. The series will start streaming today, February 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan

Tracing the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan, this documentary series explores their intricate past and uncertain present on the pitch. It will start streaming on February 7.

Where to watch: Netflix

Bada Naam Karenge

Witness a love story that returns back to its roots. Rishabh and Surbhi's arranged marriage hits turbulence as past secrets resurface. Amid light moments, they navigate an unfolding bond, torn between desires and cultural norms. The series will start streaming on February 7.

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Newtopia

South Korean romantic fantasy television series stars Park Jeong-min and Jisoo. It is about a couple who have recently broken up and attempted to reunite following the emergence of a zombie outbreak that overtakes South Korea. It is scheduled to stream on February 7.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Coupang Play

I’m Not a Robot

It is a South Korean drama starring Yoo Seung-ho, Chae Soo-bin, and Um Ki-joon. Kim Min-kyu, a wealthy young man allergic to human contact develops feelings for Ji-ah, a woman pretending to be the robot she invented to cure his ailment. It will start streaming on February 7.