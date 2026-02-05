Weekend Binge-watch List: The Lincoln Lawyer 4, Shabad, Jazz City, Salvador And More Web Series To Stream On Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series releasing on OTT this weekend. From The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4 and Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz to Jazz City, the list includes series from various genres and languages.

Cash Queens

The new crime series is about five desperate friends who decide the only way out is to form a gang, swipe some guns and start holding up banks. All episodes will begin streaming on February 5.

Where to watch: Netflix

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 4

On trial for a murder he didn't commit, Mickey must face a relentless DA as he fights to prove his innocence, expose the real killer and save his firm. The new season will stream all episodes on February 5.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Netflix

Finding Harmony: A King's Vision

The documentary will explore the origins, evolution and scientific foundations of The King's “Harmony” philosophy. King Charles III provides intimate insight into his Majesty's passionate quest to reunite humanity with nature. The limited series will stream on February 6.

Advertisement

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Queen of Chess

It is based on Hungarian chess prodigy Judit Polgár, the strongest female player who challenges champion Garry Kasparov and her controlling father, breaking gender barriers to become the greatest female player ever. The documentary will stream on February 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Shabad: Reet Aur Riwaaz

The story follows a 16-year-old named Ghuppi, who dreams of becoming a footballer. However, his father wants him to pursue a career as a Ragi singer. The series explores Ghuppi's struggle as he navigates the conflict between his dreams and his father's aspirations, and how he copes with this situation. Starring Mihir Ahuja, Suvinder Vicky and Maahi Jain, the show will stream on February 6.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Salvador

It is an action drama created by Aitor Gabilondo and directed by Daniel Calparsoro. Starring Luis Tosar and Claudia Salas, the story revolves around an ambulance driver who learns his daughter is involved with hooligans. When things spiral, he'll stop at nothing for answers. The show will release on February 6.

Where to watch: Netflix

Jazz City

It is a Bengali historical thriller series set in 1971 Kolkata. The series blends the city’s vibrant jazz club scene with the tension of the Bangladesh Liberation War. Created by Soumik Sen, the series stars Arifin Shuvoo, Sauraseni Maitra, Santanu Ghatak and Aniruddha Gupta. It will stream on February 6.