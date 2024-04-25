Advertisement

Thursday is here, and so is our list of web series that are slated to release this weekend. From Dead Boy Detectives, Goodbye Earth to Dil Dosti Dilemma, OTT platforms offer a wide range of new shows in various genres and languages. Check out the list of films below and plan your weekend accordingly.

Dead Boy Detectives

The series is about two teen ghosts who work alongside a clairvoyant to solve mysteries for their supernatural clientele — until a powerful witch complicates their plans. Starring George Rexstrew, Jayden Revri and Kassius Nelson, the series is streaming on Netflix from today, April 25.

(A poster of the show | Image: IMDb)

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Asmara's summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents' traditional neighbourhood as punishment. Pretending to be in Canada to maintain appearances with friends, she navigates struggles and learns new life lessons. Starring Tanvi Azmi, Anushka Sen and Kush Jotwani, the series is currently streaming on Prime Video.

(A poster of the show | Image: Instagram)

Goodbye Earth

is an upcoming South Korean sci-fi dystopian television series written by Jung Sung-joo, directed by Kim Jin-min, and starring Ahn Eun-jin, Yoo Ah-in, Jeon Sung-woo and Kim Yoon-hye. Based on the Novel of the same name by Kōtarō Isaka, the series follows an asteroid that hurtles towards Earth with nothing to stop it. However, one determined teacher fights to keep her former students safe — no matter the cost. It will stream on Netflix on April 26.

(A poster of the show | Image: IMDb)

Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story

Four-episode docuseries follows the history of Bon Jovi, featuring personal videos, photos, and music that provide a look at Jon Bon Jovi's life and the band's journey from New Jersey clubs to global fame. The series will start streaming on Hulu on April 26.

The Asunta Case

Inspired by true events, the series is about parents who report that their 12-year-old adopted daughter Asunta is missing. As the investigation proceeds, it turns against them. It will stream on Netflix on April 26.