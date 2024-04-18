Advertisement

The upcoming week on OTT platforms promises to be a delight for audiences, offering a diverse array of captivating stories ranging from the coming-of-age drama The Secret Score to Chief Detective 1958, a Korean web series serving as a prequel to Chief Inspector.

The Secret Score

Maya and her friends discover a magical music score granting them powers. They keep it secret while someone with dark motives searches for it. Adventures and self-discovery ensue as they question if the world is ready for magic. It stars Val Dorantes, Juanma Piano and Michelle Almaguer in the lead roles. It will start streaming from today, April 18 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

(A poster of The Secret Score | Image: Disney+)

Orlando Bloom: To the Edge

The web series follows Bloom on a journey of self-discovery, pushing his physical and mental limits to reach his personal edge of what is possible. It will start streaming on April 18 on JioCinema.

Chief Detective 1958

It's an upcoming South Korean television series written by Kim Young-shin and directed by Kim Seong-hoon. It serves as a prequel to the series Chief Inspector. Set in the 1950s to 1960s, ten years before the original series, the story follows Detective Park Young-han (Lee Je-hoon), who specializes in apprehending petty thieves, as a team with three unique colleagues, breaking down the absurdities of corrupt power with common sense, and being reborn as a detective for the people. The show will start streaming on April 19 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

(A poster of Chief Detective 1958 | Image: IMDb)

Rebel Moon-Part 2: The Scargiver

The American epic space opera film is directed by Zack Snyder. It continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld.

(A still from the trailer | Image: Netflix)

It stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, and Fra Fee. It will be released on Netflix on April 19.

Secrets of the Octopus

The Emmy Award-winning franchise is narrated by Paul Rudd. The octopus is a master of disguise, capable of camouflaging itself at any moment. On tropical reefs, in frigid waters, from the shoreline to the deep sea, and everywhere in between, the octopus has made a home. It will premiere on April 21 on National Geographic.

