What To Expect From Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2? Showrunner Reveals

Advertisement

Bridgerton Season 3 dropped on Netflix on May 16 and quickly rose up in the charts of the streaming giant. Part 1 of the show ended on a cliffhanger with Colin Bridgerton’s much-awaited confession to Penelope Featherington. The fans wait with bated breath for the release of part 2, which will come on June 13. Ahead of its release, the showrunner, Jess Brownell explains what awaits for the lead couple ahead in the series.

Colin and Penelope’s budding romance

Even though the show's last moments give the impression that Colin and Penelope are going to have a happily ever after, it's unlikely that they will, given Penelope's big secret—that she is Lady Whistledown (the anonymous town gossip voiced by Julie Andrews).

At the conclusion of the second season, Pen's longtime best friend, Eloise (Claudia Jessie), found out that she is the infamous gossip columnist, which caused the two to have a massive falling out. This broken friendship, as well as the close sibling bond between Eloise and Colin, will also play a significant role in Polin's relationship.

Jess told The Hollywood Reporter, “It certainly gets harder to keep a secret as soon as one person knows, and now Eloise knows. I think there’s also a part of Penelope, who in her journey toward stepping into the light, wants Colin to know her full self. And I think she knows that until he knows she’s Whistledown, she can never be fully seen by him.”

Advertisement

In addition to discussing the ground she chose to cover in the split season and whether or not she plans to continue taking the series in a different sequence than the books, Jess also revealed Eloise will be a big factor in Colin and Penelope's relationship.

More about Bridgerton Season 3

The third season of Bridgerton has been split into two parts. Carrying a total of eight episodes, the first four were released on May 16, at 12.30 PM on Netflix. The next four episodes are slated to drop on Netflix on June 13, under a month from the first half.

Advertisement

While Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton's romance captivated audiences across season 2, season 3 shined the spotlight on Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, essayed by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton respectively.