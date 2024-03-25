×

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

Zendaya Starrer Euphoria Season 3 Delayed Again, Cast Free to ‘Pursue Other Opportunities’

HBO revealed in a recent statement that there has been another delay in the production of the third season of Zendaya starrer Euphoria.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Euphoria
Still from Euphoria | Image:HBO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The wait for a third season of Euphoria will be even longer for fans. There have been numerous false starts in Season 3 of the HBO Drama, which is scheduled to premiere in 2025. In recent developments, the network revealed in a statement that there has been another delay in the show’s production.

HBO issues statement regarding Euphoria filming

An HBO spokesperson told Variety, “HBO and Sam Levinson remain committed to making an exceptional third season. In the interim, we are allowing our in-demand cast to pursue other opportunities.” 

Euphoria' Season 3: What We Know About the Cast, Plot and Release Date

 

According to a person with knowledge of the situation, the show is still aiming for a 2025 premiere date. The third season's scripts are still being written. The announcement came after a rumour suggested that the third season of the show has been completely cancelled.

Multiple delays in Euphoria Season 3 production 

Along the road, Euphoria Season 3 has run into a number of problems. Levinson had spent the majority of the previous two seasons concentrating on his other show, The Idol, which starred The Weeknd. With a 41% audience rating and a 19% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, the contentious play didn't achieve the popularity he had hoped for.

Euphoria' Is Hard to Watch. Why Can't Viewers Look Away? - The New York Times

 

Furthermore, the performers and writers were unable to begin work on Season 3 due to the SAG-AFTRA strikes that lasted for the majority of 2023. Production was originally scheduled to begin in early 2023 and be released in late 2023. The remaining cast members had other commitments that might have conflicted with a fresh start to production, so it wasn't feasible. Additionally, several remarks about Levinson's improper actions on set have been made.

 

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 21:17 IST

