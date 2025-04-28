sb.scorecardresearch
Updated April 28th 2025, 16:49 IST

Padma Awards 2025 LIVE: Ajith Kumar Lands In Delhi With Family Ahead Of Ceremony

Padma Awards 2025 Live: President Droupadi Murmu will confer the Padma Awards 2025 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. Arijit Singh, Ajith Kumar, Lt. Sharda Sinha, Shekhar Kapur, Anant Nag, and Nandamuri Balakrishna will be awarded civilian honours in the field of arts.

Reported by: Shreya Pandey
Padma Awards 2025 live updates
Padma Awards 2025 live updates | Image: Republic

Padma Awards 2025 LIVE: The President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu will present the highest civilian honours in the ceremony scheduled to be held from 6 PM at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. The awardees of this year's honours were announced on the eve of Republic Day 2025. A total of 139 awards were announced, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.  The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, while the Padma Bhushan recognises distinguished service of high order. The Padma Shri is given for distinguished service in any field. 

From the world of arts, Kathak dancer Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia, violinist, composer and conductor Lakshminarayana Subramaniam and late folk singer Sharda Sinha will be awarded the Padma Vibhushan. 

Kannada actor Anant Nag, dancer Jatin Goswami, Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, Tamil actor S Ajith Kumar, Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, dancer and actress Shobana Chandrakumar and late singer Pankaj Udhas will be conferred with the Padma Bhushan. 

Padma Shri will be awarded to Arjit Singh and Ricky Gyan Kej, notably. 
 

Live Blog

The Padma Awards 2025 ceremony will commence at 6 PM. Tamil actor Ajith Kumar and his family arrived at the National Capital ahead of the event. He will be awarded the Padma Bhushan. This year, India has conferred seven Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards, recognising exceptional contributions across various fields. The list includes 23 women awardees, 10 individuals from the categories of Foreigners, NRIs, PIOs, and OCIs, along with 13 posthumous awards.

 

April 28th 2025, 16:49 IST

It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level: When Ajith Kumar expressed gratitude for Padma Bhushan hnour

In January, when the Padma Bhushan recipients were announced, Ajith Kumar took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to write,  “I am deeply humbled and honoured to receive the esteemed Padma Award by the President of India. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu and the Honourable Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for this prestigious honour. It is a privilege to be recognized at such a level and I am truly grateful for this generous acknowledgement of my contributions to our nation."
 



He added, “At the same time, I am mindful that this recognition is not just a personal accolade but a testament to the collective efforts and support of many. I would like to express my sincere thanks to the members of the film industry, including my distinguished seniors, various peers, and untold others. Your inspiration, collaboration, and support have been instrumental in my journey, including the pursuit of my passion in other areas as well."

April 28th 2025, 16:33 IST

Is Padma Shri bigger honour than Padma Bhushan?

The Padma awards, among the country's highest civilian honours, are conferred in three categories: Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Vibhushan.

The Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award in India, after the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Bhushan.

April 28th 2025, 16:32 IST

Padma Shri 2025 recepients are...

  1. Adwaita Charan Gadanayak - Art
  2. Achyut Ramchandra Palav - Art
  3. Ajay V Bhatt - Science and Engineering
  4. Anil Kumar Boro - Literature and Education
  5. Arijit Singh - Art
  6. Arundhati Bhattacharya - Trade and Industry
  7. Arunoday Saha - Literature and Education
  8. Arvind Sharma - Literature and Education
  9. Ashok Kumar Mahapatra - Medicine
  10. Ashok Laxman Saraf - Art
  11. Ashutosh Sharma - Science and Engineering
  12. Ashwini Bhide Deshpande - Art
  13. Baijnath Maharaj - Others - Spiritualism
  14. Barry Godfray John - Art
  15. Begam Batool - Art
  16. Bharat Gupt - Art
  17. Bheru Singh Chouhan - Art
  18. Bhim Singh Bhavesh - Social Work
  19. Bhimavva Doddabalappa Shillekyathara - Art
  20. Budhendra Kumar Jain - Medicine
  21. CS Vaidyanathan - Public Affairs
  22. Chaitram Deochand Pawar - Social Work
  23. Chandrakant Sheth (Posthumous) - Literature and Education
  24. Chandrakant Sompura - Others Architecture
  25. Chetan E Chitnis - Science and Engineering
  26. David R Syiemlich - Literature and Education
  27. Durga Charan Ranbir - Art
  28. Farooq Ahmad Mir - Art
  29. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid - Literature and Education
  30. Gita Upadhyay - Literature and Education
  31. Gokul Chandra Das - Art
  32. Guruvayur Dorai - Art
  33. Harchandan Singh Bhatty - Art
  34. Hariman Sharma - Others - Agriculture
  35. Harjinder Singh Srinagar Wale - Art
  36. Harvinder Singh - Sports
  37. Hassan Raghu - Art
  38. Hemant Kumar - Medicine
  39. Hriday Narayan Dixit - Literature and Education
  40. Hugh and Colleen Gantzer (Posthumous) (Duo) - Literature and Education - Journalism
  41. Inivalappil Mani Vijayan - Sports
  42. Jagadish Joshila - Literature and Education
  43. Jaspinder Narula - Art
  44. Jonas Masetti - Others - Spiritualism
  45. Joynacharan Bathari - Art
  46. Jumde Yomgam Gamlin - Social Work
  47. K Damodaran - Others - Culinary
  48. KL Krishna - Literature and Education
  49. K Omanakutty Amma - Art
  50. Kishore Kunal (Posthumous) - Civil Service
  51. L Hangthing - Others - Agriculture
  52. Lakshmipathy Ramasubbaiyer - Literature and Education - Journalism
  53. Lalit Kumar Mangotra - Literature and Education
  54. Lama Lobzang (Posthumous) - Others - Spiritualism
  55. Libia Lobo Sardesai - Social Work
  56. MD Srinivas - Science and Engineering
  57. Madugula Nagaphani Sarma - Art
  58. Mahabir Nayak - Art
  59. Mamata Shankar - Art
  60. Manda Krishna Madiga - Public Affairs
  61. Maruti Bhujangrao Chitampalli - Literature and Education
  62. Miriyala Apparao (Posthumous) - Art
  63. Nagendra Nath Roy - Literature and Education
  64. Narayan (Bhulai Bhai) (Posthumous) - Public Affairs
  65. Naren Gurung - Art
  66. Neerja Bhatla - Medicine
  67. Nirmala Devi - Art
  68. Nitin Nohria - Literature and Education
  69. Onkar Singh Pahwa - Trade and Industry
  70. P Dhatchanamoorthy - Art
  71. Pandi Ram Mandavi - Art
  72. Parmar Lavjibhai Nagjibhai - Art
  73. Pawan Goenka - Trade and Industry
  74. Prashanth Prakash - Trade and Industry
  75. Pratibha Satpathy - Literature and Education
  76. Purisai Kannappa Sambandan - Art
  77. R Ashwin - Sports
  78. RG Chandramogan - Trade and Industry
  79. Radha Bahin Bhatt - Social Work
  80. Radhakrishnan Devasenapathy - Art
  81. Ramdarash Mishra - Literature and Education
  82. Ranendra Bhanu Majumdar - Art
  83. Ratan Kumar Parimoo - Art
  84. Reba Kanta Mahanta - Art
  85. Renthlei Lalrawna - Literature and Education
  86. Ricky Gyan Kej - Art
  87. Sajjan Bhajanka - Trade and Industry
  88. Sally Holkar - Trade and Industry
  89. Sant Ram Deswal - Literature and Education
  90. Satyapal Singh - Sports
  91. Seeni Viswanathan - Literature and Education
  92. Sethuraman Panchanathan - Science and Engineering
  93. Sheikha Shaikha Ali Al-Jaber Al-Sabah - Medicine
  94. Sheen Kaaf Nizam (Shiv Kishan Bissa) - Literature and Education
  95. Shyam Bihari Agrawal - Art
  96. Soniya Nityanand - Medicine
  97. Stephen Knapp - Literature and Education
  98. Subhash Khetulal Sharma - Others - Agriculture
  99. Suresh Harilal Soni - Social Work
  100. Surinder Kumar Vasal - Science and Engineering
  101. Swami Pradiptananda (Kartik Maharaj) - Others - Spiritualism
  102. Syed Ainul Hasan - Literature and Education
  103. Tejendra Narayan Majumdar - Art
  104. Thiyam Suryamukhi Devi - Art
  105. Tushar Durgeshbhai Shukla - Literature and Education
  106. Vadiraj Raghawendracharya Panchamukhi - Literature and Education
  107. Vasudeo Kamath - Art
  108. Velu Aasaan - Art
  109. Venkappa Ambaji Sugatekar - Art
  110. Vijay Nityanand Surishwar Ji Maharaj - Others - Spiritualism
  111. Vijayalakshmi Deshmane - Medicine
  112. Vilas Dangre - Medicine
  113. Vinayak Lohani - Social Work
April 28th 2025, 16:32 IST

Who will be awarded Padma Bhushan this year?

The Padma Bhushan 2025 recipients are: 

 

Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur is one of the Padma Bhushan recipients
  1. A Surya Prakash - Literature and Education -Journalism
  2. Anant Nag - Art
  3. Bibek Debroy (Posthumous) - Literature and Education
  4. Jatin Goswami - Art
  5. Jose Chacko Periappuram - Medicine
  6. Kailash Nath Dikshit - Other Archaeology
  7. Manohar Joshi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs
  8. Nalli Kuppuswami Chetti - Trade and Industry
  9. Nandamuri Balakrishna - Art
  10. PR Sreejesh - Sports
  11. Pankaj Patel - Trade and Industry
  12. Pankaj Udhas (Posthumous) - Art
  13. Rambahadur Rai - Literature and Education -Journalism
  14. Sadhvi Ritambhara - Social Work
  15. S Ajith Kumar - Art
  16. Shekhar Kapur - Art
  17. Shobana Chandrakumar - Art
  18. Sushil Kumar Modi (Posthumous) - Public Affairs
  19. Vinod Dham - Science and Engineering
April 28th 2025, 16:29 IST

Who are the recipients of Padma Vibhushan 2025?

This year the Padma Vibhushan recipients are: 
 

Sharda Sinha, popularly known as Bihar Kokila passed away on Nov 5 | Image: X
  1. 1. Duvvur Nageshwar Reddy - Medicine
  2. Justice (Retd.) Jagdish Singh Khehar - Public Affairs
  3. Kumudini Rajnikant Lakhia - Art
  4. Lakshminarayana Subramaniam - Art
  5. MT Vasudevan Nair (Posthumous) - Literature and Education
  6. Osamu Suzuki (Posthumous) - Trade and Industry (Japan)
  7. Sharda Sinha (Posthumous) - Art
April 28th 2025, 16:27 IST

Ajith Kumar and family arrives in Delhi

In the early morning of April 28, Tamil actor Ajith Kumar along with his wife Shalini Pandey and his children arrived in New Delhi. 

A fan made photo of Ajith Kumar | Image: X

Published April 28th 2025, 16:35 IST