Pahalgam Terror Attack: Abir Gulaal Singer Arijit Singh Cancels Chennai Concert, Assures Full Refunds On Tickets

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Singer Arijit Singh was scheduled to perform in Chennai on April 27. However, following the tragedy in Kashmir, the organisers have cancelled the event. On April 22, a group of terrorists opened fire and gunned down several tourists in Pahalgam, South Kashmir. 26 innocent, unarmed tourists lost their lives in the massacre, while several others have been severely injured. Pakistan 's Lashkar offshoot, TRF, has claimed responsibility for the inhumane terrorist attack.
While the nation mourns the loss of the innocent lives lost in the attack, Arijit Singh has decided to cancel his upcoming concert. A note by the organisers read, “IMPORTANT UPDATE. In light of the recent and tragic events, the organisers, along with the artist, have collectively made the decision to cancel the upcoming show scheduled to happen in Chennai this Sunday, April 27th. All ticket holders will receive full refunds, and the amount will be automatically refunded back to your original mode of payment."
While social media users have appreciated the singer for cancelling his concert, Arijit Singh has faced backlash for lending his vocals to a song in Abir Gulaal, a film featuring Fawad Khan. He, along with Shilpa Rao, has been credited as the singer in the song, Khudaya Ishq from the film. Netizens are outraged with the singer for being associated with the film that features a Pakistani actor in the lead role. Arijit Singh is yet to condemn the Pahalgam tragedy on social media.
In April 2024, Arijit Singh performed live in concert in Dubai. Popular Pakistani actress Mahira Khan, who has also appeared in the Bollywood film Raees, also attended the show. While the singer did not recognise the actress at first, he introduced her to all the concert attendees when he finally did. In a video, he could be heard saying, “You guys must be surprised, should I reveal. I should reveal it in a very nice way. Can we have a camera there? I have been trying to recognise this person, then I remembered I had sung for her. Ladies and gentlemen, Mahira Khan is sitting right in front of me. Think about I was singing her song Zaalima, and it’s her song, and she was singing and standing, and I couldn’t recognise her. I am so sorry. Ma'am, gratitude and thank you so much." He also went on to sing the song for her, and a video of the same went viral online, at the time.
