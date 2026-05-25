Penn Masala To Perform Live Across India | Dates And Show Details

New Delhi: After captivating audiences worldwide with their signature blend of South Asian and Western a cappella, Penn Masala is preparing to bring their electrifying live act back to India. The University of Pennsylvania’s pioneering Hindi-English a cappella group is set for a multi-city tour across the country, which will be their most extensive run of Indian performances to date.

Penn Masala, widely recognised as the world’s first South Asian a cappella group, is in the midst of a historic homecoming tour across India to mark two major achievements, including 30 years since their founding and the release of their 13th studio album, since 1996. The University of Pennsylvania alumni ensemble has been greeted by packed houses in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune and an earlier Mumbai date, with audiences turning out to experience the group’s signature blend of Bollywood nostalgia and contemporary Western pop.

The tour has struck a chord with both long-time fans and a new generation of listeners who discovered the group through viral videos and streaming platforms. Penn Masala, known for intricate vocal arrangements that replace instruments entirely, has built its reputation on seamless fusions that reimagine Hindi film classics alongside English-language hits.

Remaining Tour Dates And Venues

The anticipation is mounting in Mumbai and New Delhi as the group prepares to close out the tour with only two performances left on the Indian leg. The tickets for both remaining shows are available exclusively through BookMyShow, with prices beginning at Rs 499 and varying by city and seating category.

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The second-to-last stop on the tour is set for Tuesday, at the Nehru Centre in Mumbai, following which, the group will head to the national capital for a final performance on Thursday, at the Kedarnath Sahni Auditorium in New Delhi. The upcoming two dates follow successful shows in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Pune, and the group’s first Mumbai concert earlier this month, completing a multi-city run that the fans called a full-circle moment for the ensemble.

What Audiences Can Expect

Reports suggested that each concert runs for around 2 hours and showcases the breadth of Penn Masala’s catalogue. The setlist weaves together fan favourites such as ‘Mitwa’ and ‘Tere Bina’ with fresh vocal renditions of modern English covers. The tour also introduced live performances of new material from 1996, the album that gives the tour its thematic anchor and nods to the year the group was founded.

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The performances, true to their a cappella roots, feature no backing tracks or instruments and include only layered harmonies, beatboxing, and choreographed stage presence that have become a hallmark of Penn Masala’s live shows over the past 3 decades.