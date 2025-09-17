PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: Shankar Mahadevan, Prasoon Joshi Dedicate Special Tribute Song To Prime Minister | WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 75 on September 17, 2025. His special day is getting celebrated with a heartfelt musical tribute. Renowned composer and singer Shankar Mahadevan, along with celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi, unveiled a special anthem titled Vandaniya Hai Desh Mera for the Prime Minister of India.

The 3-minute 35-second track beautifully portrays PM Modi’s vision, dedication, and leadership, perfectly echoing the spirit of patriotism and national pride.

Shankar Mahadevan’s powerful voice and Prasoon Joshi’s stirring lyrics bring India’s journey under the Prime Minister’s leadership to life, creating a memorable dedication for this occasion. Souumil Shringarpure arranged the music, while Ameya Mategaonkar handled the recording, mixing, and mastering at Lambodara Studios. Released under T-Series, the anthem has deeply resonated with people across the country.

Watch here:

Special events schedule for PM Narendra Modi’s birthday

On his 75th birthday, the Central government will launch the 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' alongside 'Poshan Maah' (Nutrition Month). AIIMS Delhi will organise medical checkup camps at four centres.

PM Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh to launch the 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' and the '8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah' campaigns.