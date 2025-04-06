Prabhas, Sunny Deol Come Together In Massy Picture, Fans Of Baahubali Star Ask For The Raja Saab Updates

Sunny Deol starrer Jaat is all set to release in cinema halls on April 10. Gopichand Malineni has directed the movie, and while the trailer has received a good response, it remains to be seen how it performs at the box office. Sunny is coming off the success of Gadar 2, which performed well at the box office and shattered many records.

Jaat has huge expectations riding on it. In the movie's trailer, Sunny promised his fans that he has stirred the North and will do the same in the South markets. Meanwhile, some photos released by the team show Prabhas posing with Sunny and Gopichand. The photos went viral on social media.

Prabhas and Sunny Deol with Gopichand Malineni | Image: X

For Prabhas fans it was refreshing to see the Rebel star after a long time. He looked calm and passed off a shy smile while posing with Sunny and Jaat director. Social media was flooded with loving comments with the action stars from the North and South coming together in one frame. "This photo describes mass," commented one, while another one said, "Ek picture toh banti hai. Bring them together."

Seeing Prabhas, fans quickly flooded the comments with queries about his next, The Raja Saab. The horror-comedy directed by Maruthi has been in production for three years now and was supposed to release on April 10, but stands delayed. Prabhas had undergone surgery which has delayed his lineup of movies, including The Raja Saab and Hanu Raghavapudi's Fauji.