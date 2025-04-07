Pregnant Kiara Advani Set to Make Her Debut At Met Gala 2025 in New York: Reports

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani, who is soon going to be a mother, is all set to make her grand debut at the Met Gala in May this year.

As per latest reports, the pregnant actress will be representing India at the Metropolitan Museum in New York.

According to latest media reports, Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child with husband and actor Sidharth Malhotra, is all set to make her Met Gala debut this year. The Shershah actress is expected to make a ravishing appearance at the Met Gala in New York's Metropolitan Museum on May 5, 2025.

Kiara Advani's fans are extremely excited about her Met Gala experience during which she would be flaunting her baby bump and the pregnancy glow will add to her beauty. There has been no official statement or confirmation of the same by the actress or her team and it remains unknown, what designer and type of outfit Kiara Advani would be choosing.

Bollywood Celebrities Who Would Be Attending Met Gala 2025

The Met Gala 2025 theme is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style", inspired from ‘Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity’, a book by Monica L. Miller. While an official list of who's attending and who's not has not yet been released, Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt had attended the Met Gala last year and she may attend the event this year too.

