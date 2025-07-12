President Droupadi Murmu Attends Special Screening of Tanvi The Great, Meets Anupam Kher And Cast

President Droupadi Murmu poses for a photo with the cast and crew of 'Tanvi The Great' during its special screening, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu attended a special screening of Anupam Kher’s upcoming film Tanvi The Great at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Friday.

The screening took place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre ahead of the movie's official release. It was held in the presence of the film’s cast, including veteran actors Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Karan Tacker, and Shubhangi, who plays the titular role of Tanvi.

Expressing his emotions at the event, Anupam Kher said, “I am very emotional because the President watched our movie. The tagline of our movie is ‘Different but no less’. I want to thank our President. When I looked at her after the movie, I saw her standing and applauding. There cannot be a bigger honour…”

Sharing his thoughts, Boman Irani said, “When he (Anupam Kher) told me one line about this movie, I knew he was going to make something truly meaningful about goodness and the army. The film is so touching, you will have tears in your eyes.

Actress Shubhangi expressed her gratitude, saying, “We feel very honoured. Madam President watched our movie and appreciated our work. We are at Rashtrapati Bhavan, it feels surreal. I feel like I’m in a dream…”

Actor Karan Tacker echoed the sentiment, stating, “It is a matter of great honour and prestige that our movie was screened here today. I can’t believe we sat with the President and watched the film. She applauded and appreciated it. I’m still overwhelmed.”

Last week, the makers of Tanvi The Great unveiled a new song from the film titled ‘Sena Ki Jai’, which delivers a stirring dose of patriotism and serves as a heartfelt tribute to the Indian Armed Forces.

The track is written by Kausar Munir, sung by Shagun Sodhi, and composed by Academy Award winner MM Keeravani.

Actress Shubhangi Dutt portrays Tanvi, a young girl with autism who, due to a series of events, aspires to join the Army.

Tanvi’s dream is driven by her determination to fulfill her late father's wishes and honour his legacy.

Her desire to enlist intensifies during a visit to her grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina – played by Anupam Kher – in Lansdowne. While there, she attends a felicitation ceremony that inspires her deeper interest in serving the nation.

The trailer reveals that Tanvi’s father, Samar Raina (played by Karan Tacker), died while serving in the Army, but his sacrifice went unrecognised. This fuels Tanvi’s resolve and strengthens her commitment to join the armed forces.

Tanvi The Great | Cast & Production

The film is directed by Anupam Kher and produced by Anupam Kher Studio, National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), and Lower Middle Class Corporation. The movie assembles a stellar cast including: