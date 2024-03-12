Advertisement

On April 9, 2021, Malayalam actor, Prithviraj Sukumaran took to his official Instagram handle and dropped a poster of his upcoming flick, Kuruthi. The poster shows the left profile of the actor, with several injuries on his face. The actor shares the poster in order to inform his fans and followers that his film has got the certification from CBFC. Read along to take a look at the new poster and know about the certification that the film has received.

Prithviraj Sukumaran updates his fans about Kuruthi censor certificate

In the poster, Prithiraj’s face is visible with several bleeding wounds. He can be seen flashing his faded smile while looking in the opposite direction. At the top of it, the caption reads, “Censored - U/A”, while the bottom of the poster shows the film name and other details. As for the caption, the actor wrote, “’#Kuruthi’ Cenored U/A” with a smiling face emoticon.

As soon as the announcement was made, many of his fans rushed to drop positive comments and expressed their excitement for his upcoming flick. A fan commented, “Waiting” with fire emoticons. Another one wrote, “Masssssss” with a fire emoticon. A netizen commented, “The real hero… Prithvi” with several red hearts. Another one wrote, “All the very best” with a thumbs-up emoticon.

It was only recently, that the makers of the film released the teaser. On April 3, 2021, the actor-producer took to his Instagram handle and dropped the video on his stories. He wrote, “Here is a glimpse into our first solo home production. I’m so proud to have been part of this film…both in front and behind the camera”. Helmed by Manu Warrier, the teaser introduces the characters and theme of the film. Going by the teaser, it seems that the Kuruthi plot revolves around revenge and rage.

Kuruthi cast includes Prithviraj, Murali Gopy, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko and Srindaa. Supriya Memon produces the film under the banner of Prithviraj Productions. The musical score is handled by Jakes Bejoy, while Abinandhan Ramanujam handles the cinematography. The upcoming Malayalam socio-political thriller drama is penned by Anish Pallyal. Kuruthi release date is yet to be announced.

Promo Image Source: Prithviraj Sukumaran's Instagram