Priya Sachdev’s Instagram Account Deleted Amid Name Change and Boardroom Power Play in Rs 30,000 Crore Business Empire

The sudden death of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar, has triggered a new wave of controversy and family discord.

His wife, Priya Sachdev, who recently changed her Instagram handle to Priya Sunjay Kapur and updated her bio to reflect her new role as a non-executive director at Sona Comstar, has now deleted her Instagram account. A move that many see as a property inheritance dispute.

Sunjay Kapur’s Tragic Death

Sunjay Kapur who died during a polo match in England after suffering cardiac arrest caused by swallowing a bee. His cremation held in New Delhi, attended by family, including ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their children.

Wife Priya Sachdev’s Boardroom Move

Appointed to Sona Comstar’s board just days after Sunjay’s death her Instagram handle changed from Priya Sachdev Kapur to Priya Sunjay Kapur.

Her bio now includes her role as Non-Executive Director, sparking fresh debate over timing and intent as Sunjay has left behind an empire of 30,000 crore.

A tweet had surfaced on social media X few days back from Sona Comstar stating, “The Board of Directors of Sona Comstar has appointed Mrs. Priya Sachdev Kapur as an Additional Non-Executive Director on the Board.”

Priya’s daughter from a previous marriage, Safira, also dropped her surname Chatwal from social media, now going by her first name only. Priya and Sunjay married in 2017, and have a son, Azarius.

Sunjay’s ex-wife Karisma Kapoor reportedly remains uninvolved in property matters, focusing on her children’s well-being

Rani Kapur’s Statement in Media

Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, wrote to Sona Comstar’s board claiming she was “compelled to sign documents without explanation”. She expressed concern over individuals “positioning themselves as family representatives”, widely interpreted as a veiled reference to Priya.

In her statement give to media, Rani also dropped a hint saying, “ I am here to remind the world that our family legacy must not be lost.”

No formal legal case confirmed yet, but family statements and social media changes suggest a power shift in motion.