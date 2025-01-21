Published 18:25 IST, January 21st 2025
Priyanka Chopra To Collaborate With Ram Charan, Not Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu? Actress' Post On 'New Chapter' Hints At Comeback
Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram account to share photos from her recent visit to Chilkur Balaji temple. She dropped hints of comeback in the post.
Priyanka Chopra in Hyderabad | Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is in India and took to her Instagram account to share a series of photos from her recent visit to the Chilkur Balaji temple. The actress was reported to be a part of the Telugu action adventure flick SSMB29 which features Mahesh Babu and is directed by SS Rajamouli. However, in her recent post about ‘new beginnings', the actress did not mention either of them, but Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konnidela, giving rise to speculations that she is collaborating with her Zanjeer co-star again.
