The shutdown of multiple single screen theatres in Telangana recently, has re-ignited the debate over the potential of theatres to withstand the overwhelming boom of the OTT space. While the Producers Council slammed these very reports, claiming that it was just a mere hiccup and not a forewarning of the future, senior producer Suresh Babu has a radically different take.

Suresh Babu reflects on how much times have changed



As per a recent Gulte report, Suresh Babu does not subscribe to the idea of theatres running empty being a temporary problem. Speaking about the earlier decades of cinema, he said, "Back then, people used to come en masse to theatres during the summer season, as there would be A/c running and they could escape the scorching heat. But right now that’s not the scenario."

Suresh Babu was rather direct in pointing out that it was the easy access to actual quality content, via OTT streaming platforms, which has pushed the audiences to near-abandon theatres. He added, "Due to OTT platforms offering varied content and audiences loving to see only 4-star rated films and star-studded larger-than-life content on the silver screen, the footfalls dwindled."

Suresh Babu has some crucial advice for filmmakers



When asked why theatres have not undertaken innovative measures such as streaming IPL matches on the silver screen to maintain footfall, Suresh Babu was quick to shoot down the idea. He rather bluntly pointed out why people would pay money to watch something which they could access on their phones for free.

Being rather set on his perspective, the producer also dished out valuable advice for filmmakers, forecasting exactly what kind of cinema would make for sturdy theatrical investments. He said, "Only content-based thematic films will work from now, and our filmmakers should focus on them. Also they should market the film extensively on digital media to make sure that people will come to theatres."